Independence-Day warning: CR asks commuters to be alert

Mumbai: Ahead of Independence Day, the Railways has asked commuters to be on their guard on trains. An initiative has been undertaken by the Government Railway Police (GRP), the Railway Police Force (RPF) and the station manager of Central Railway (CR) stations.

A high-alert warning is being issued in Mumbai and at every CR station. “On Monday morning, the station manager of Sewri station and RPF officials at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Nagar station were asking commuters to travel safely and report if they found anything suspicious on railway premises,” said an official.

About 80 lakh commuters travel by CR and Western Railway (WR), with nearly 3,000 services being operated on both lines, of which CR operates 1,774 services and WR 1,367 every day.

Senior deputy senior commissioner, RPF (CR), Ashraf KK said it is an annual practice to create awareness before Independence Day or any big day celebrated in India.

“We have deployed teams at several railway stations and during morning peak hours, they create awareness by holding placards and making announcements,” said Ashraf.

GRP officials said they have not received any circular or advisory from the railways, it has been an ongoing initiative. “We have undertaken several initiatives on a daily basis.

On Monday, a team of four to five security personnel were deployed at CSMT, Masjid Bunder, Sandhurst Road and Byculla stations,” an official said.

Commuters said, for the past two-three months, they have seen positive changes on CR. “Good work is being done by the RPF and GRP. Recently, a video of Mumbai being on high alert was doing the rounds.

With this initiative, they are ensuring a hassle-free commute for passengers, who should always be alert while travelling,” he said.