Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details

Mumbai: A flag hoisting ceremony will take place at Mantralaya on Thursday, August 15. The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced that several roads including the Free Press Journal Road, will be closed in the morning along with the new parking restrictions that will be in place from 6 am to 11 am. The vehicles that will be exempted from the new enforcement are the emergency service vehicle, Fire Brigade, Ambulance and police vehicles.

The roads that will be closed are Madam Cama Road from Venutai Chavan Chowk (Air India Junction) to Ramnath Poddar Chowk Godrej Junction - both bounds. The second road that will be closed is the Free Press Journal Road from Valmiki Chowk to Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction). The third route that will be closed is the General Jagganath Bhosale Marg from Sant Sevala Chowk to Rajguru Chowk.

The alternative routes for vehicles – coming from NS Road to Colaba/Cuffe Parade – are to use NS Road south bound to Kilachand Chowk (Sunder Mahal Junction - left turn to Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate Junction) - right turn Ramnath Poddar Chowk towards Colaba, Cuffe Parade areas. The vehicles coming from Cuffe Parade to CSMT and Churchgate shall use Dipak Jog Chowk (Lalit Junction) - right turn to Ramnath Poddar Chowk - right turn to Karamveer Bhaurao Patil Marg and continue to their destination.

Vehicles coming from Cuffe Parade to NS Road shall use Dipak Jog Chowk - Sant Sevala Chowk - left turn to V.V Rao Road - right turn to Free Press Journal Marg - right turn to Valmiki Chowk - left turn to Barrister Rajni Patel Marg - left turn to Jamnalal Bajaj Marg - right turn to K. Vinay Shah Marg and proceed towards N.S Road.

The routes listed for the invitees who will be part of the flag-hoisting ceremony are as follows:

Invitees coming from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose road shall use from Venutai Chavan Chowk - left turn to Madam Cama Road - Jeena Bhima Junction Marg to Mantralaya Garden Gate.

Invitees coming from Maharshi Karve Road shall use HT Parekh Marg - Mantralaya through the west entrance.

Invitees coming from Colaba, Fort area shall use Rajguru Chowk - Mantrralaya main gain.

Invitees coming from Cuffe Parade/ General Jagannath Bhosale Road shall use Rajguru Chowk towards Mantralaya Main gate.

Parking Restrictions:

There will be parking restrictions for safety and security - in routes - Jeevan Bima Marg, H.T Parekh Marg, Maharshi Karve Marg, Free Press Journal Marg (Valmiki Chowk to Rajguru Chowk) and General Jagannath Bhosale Marg. The restrictions will end at 12 hours of August 15.