Independence Day 2024: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Initiative, Cultural Events & Remembrance Of Sindhi Heroes Marks Celebrations Across Mumbai | BMC

As the country celebrates its 78th Independence Day, schools, cultural organisations, religious shrines, and community groups have announced various programmes to mark the day.

The government has invited every citizen to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme where homes, workplaces, religious shrines, and public offices are adorned with the national flag. Citizens have been asked to hoist the flag, click a selfie with the banner, and download the photo on a special online portal between August 9 and 15. The aim is to convert the formal relationship that Indians have with their national flag into a personal connection. Participants get a certificate of appreciation for their efforts. Nearly 16 million people had downloaded photographs by 6 pm on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the Haji Ali Dargah and the Pir Makhdum Sahib Charitable Trust which is associated with the Mahim Dargah, have asked their devotees to participate in the programme.

Many programmes in the city today are for children. Udaan Welfare Association in Thane, which runs the Saksham Community Centre in Brahmand which provides medical facilities for underprivileged families and educational help for children, is organising 'Azadi ka Jashn' today. Dr Anil Luniya, a senior consultant physician who runs the centre, said they have trained the kids to play African drums, theatre, and music. "We have events on every Republic and Independence Day. The drama and songs will describe the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters," said Luniya.

The Sufi Islamic Board is organising a drawing competition today on the theme of independence at madrassas in 12 cities in the country.

The organisation has asked the Sufi fraternity to hoist the national flag at their Aastanas, khanqahs, or dargahs, and homes on the day. The Association of Muslim Professionals will mark the day with online lectures on 'Hum Banenge Hind ki Nayi Pehchan' between August 14 and 30 across schools.

Sindhis, who had to leave their homeland Sindhi which was allotted to Pakistan, commemorated August 14 as 'Sindh Remembrance Day' to remember the loss of their motherland. The community remembered the 243 Sindhi 'sapoots', including Hemu Kalani, who sacrificed their lives in the fight for freedom.