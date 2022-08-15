Independence Day 2022: Huge crowd slows pace of wheels in South Mumbai

People participate in a Tiranga Rally organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, in Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. | -

It was a festive mood in areas near Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Haji Ali, to mark Independence Day. A large number of people flocking to these places resulted in slow bumper-to-bumper traffic. Similarly, traffic was slow on the roads on Monday, too, as large crowds were seen at the main tourist spots due to public holiday.

According to the traffic control, the slow traffic near the tourist places was anticipated due to the crowd and the public holiday. “However, it was managed well and was cleared as soon as possible,” said a police official.

“Huge crowd resulting into the slow movement of traffic was mostly seen in South Bombay areas from Marine Drive to Haji Ali. The situation is mostly seen during New Year’s eve, however, this year more crowd was seen, especially in South Bombay due to the heritage buildings lit up in the tricolour,” said Teena Varghese, a resident of Colaba.

“People wanted to enjoy holidays and this time it was a long weekend so people tried to make the most of it,” added Varghese.