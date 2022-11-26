Baba Ramdev's 'women look good without clothes' remark gets notice from state women's commission, protests by NCP

Indecent remark in Thane: Ramdev Baba gets notice from Maharashtra Women Commission, garlands of chappals on his photo from NCP | File Photo

Taking a serious note of Yoga guru Ramdev Baba’s controversial statement about women, the Maharashtra State Women Commission’s chairperson Ms Rupali Chakankar on Saturday served a notice to the latter asking him to clarify his stand in three days.

Baba at the function in Thane on Friday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Ms Amruta Fadnavis and Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Mr Shrikant Shinde, had said, ‘’Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.’’

‘’The Commission has received a complaint against your comment which was indecent, damaging the honour and dignity of women. A complaint has been received in the commission's office. Therefore as per section 12 (2) and 12 (3) of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, 1993, the commission directs Baba Ramdev to submit the clarification on his statement to the commission office within three days,’’ said Ms Chakankar in her mail to the Yoga guru.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Ms Neelam Gorhe strongly condemned Baba’s controversial remarks saying it shows his distorted mentality towards women. ‘’While he tells society about moderation, and health through yoga, he has such a contaminated attitude towards women, it is very wrong. Not all men look at women this way. A woman comes in contact with many men in her house like brothers, friends, and colleagues in her daily life. But it is a shame that so many men who call themselves gurus in our country have made such indecent comments,’’ she noted.

Ms Gorhe said that The Deputy Chief Minister's wife and other women were present there and they should have protested against Yoga guru’s comment.

The Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest condemning Ramdev Baba’s comment. Women workers garlanded Baba’s photo with a pair of chappals.

The state Congress general secretary Mr Sachin Sawant claimed that Yoga guru’s real mindset has been exposed by his statement.