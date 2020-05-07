Increase research funding to tackle COVID-19: students, faculty urge govt

Students of IIT Bombay along with faculty members have been trying to develop various prototypes, sustainable personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Girish Shetty, a student of IIT Bombay, said, "We have been constantly working to develop various protective gear to prevent the spread of the infection. But now, we have reached a phase where we need to move beyond PPE and focus on finding a vaccine let alone a cure."

As of now there is insufficient funds and no focus to tacke the virus menace, said Vaishali Mahajan, a MU teacher. Mahajan said, "If the state increases funding for research we will be able to use more resources to find a vaccine. Experts around the world are trying their best to find a vaccine and a cure with a lot of expectation from India. We can expand and experiment with new methods if we receive adequate funding from the state and central government."

Use this lockdown time to find a vaccine or medical breakthrough, claimed Narayan Mudhliar, a research analyst and student of TISS, Mumbai. Mudhliar said, "Students and faculty members especially from science, medicine or technical fields should use this lockdown period to focus on research work. Medical health is the only way to fight this virus and save lives. At this moment when the entire world is facing uncertainties, any amount of research might prove conducive to a solution."