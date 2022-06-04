'Increase in Covid positive cases in Mumbai, Pune and two other districts': Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday explaining a surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra said there has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Palghar districts.

Even though mask has not been made mandatory in Maharashtra, the health minister has appealed the the public to wear masks in areas of surge,

"There has been some increase in positive cases in limited cluster areas like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, & Palghar districts, leading to the hike in India's active cases. Thus, we appeal to the public to wear masks in areas of surge," Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tope also clarified that use of masks is not yet mandatory in the state but appealed to people to wear masks as a precaution to avoid infection due to rising COVID-19 cases especially in six districts including Mumbai.

Earlier, Maharashtra public health additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas had asked civic and district administration to take steps to keep the rising number of cases under control and keep hospital admission to minimum.

"Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must," he said.

Vyas' letter came hours after union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan raised an alarm over rising COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra and asked the state to keep a strict watch and take pre-emptive action to curb emerging spread of infection.

Vyas said the COVID 19 testing which has considerably reduced despite repeated instructions should be increased immediately in all districts. He made a strong case for ramping up the RY-PCR tests with immediate effect.

In the wake of detection of patients with BA4 and BA 5 sub variants, Vyas said the administration needs to be warned against any complacency. ‘’Carry out periodic analysis of new positive cases with respect to time, place and person so a localised action pan can be carved out. Keep track of the overall clinical spectrum of cases and analyse the proportion of breakthrough infection and reinfection cases periodically,’’ said Vyas.

According to Vyas, people should be informed to get themselves tested for COVID 19 if they have fever and signs of respiratory infection. Further, masking in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools is a must.

Moreover, Vyas has asked the civic and district administration to increase the pace of COVID 19 vaccination as it reduces hospitalisation and potential deaths significantly. ‘’Communities where vaccine hesitancy is high should be prioritised for awareness campaigns, specifically using interpersonal communication methods, Precaution dose should be promoted and expedited. COVID 19 vaccination cover in the young population of 12-18 year needs to be improved,’’ he said.