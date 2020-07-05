Incessant rains cause wall collapse in Thane

As heavy incessant rains continued to lash Thane on Saturday, the civic authorities have reported three incidents of wall collapse.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in either of the three incidents, an RDMC official said.

Heavy rainfall was witnessed in Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar since Saturday afternoon. Water logging and tree falling incidents were reported at several places in the locality.

A 12-feet wall collapsed near Khetale Garden in Hajuri area, a six- feet wall in Azad Nagar also came crashing down, while a 25 to 30 feet brick wall also collapsed at Jambhulkar chawl which is now in a dangerous condition. No casualties and injuries were reported," said Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

"We have formed a team of fire brigade and RDMC officials, who rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, said Santosh Kadam.