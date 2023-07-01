In Wake Of Buldhana Bus Accident, BJP Cancels Their Aakrosh Andolan Against Corruption In BMC; Continues Campaign Online

BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar |

BJP leader from Bandra, Ashish Shelar took to Twitter and announced that they have cancelled the 'Aakrosh Andolan' in the wake of Buldhana bus accident that happened on Samruddhi Expressway wherein nearly 26 people were charred alive.

Ashish Shelar in his tweet wrote that the accident is "extremely painful" and has "spread a wave of sorrow" among the affected kin and entire Maharashtra.

"The extremely painful accident in Buldhana has spread a wave of sorrow throughout Maharashtra. It is a shared pain that we, along with the grieving families, are experiencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amitabh Shah themselves have expressed their condolences. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are also present at the accident site," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Considering the gravity of the situation, we have decided not to conduct the 'Aakrosh Andolan' by both the BJP and the opposition alliance today. Today is a day of sorrow, and we have nothing to say today. However, we will continue to demand justice for the people of Mumbai who have been looted," he further stated.

BJP planned rally in retaliation to Sena UBT's Morcha

The saffron party had planned the Jan Aakrosh Aandolan in retaliation to Shiv Sena (UBT) and was supposed to be held on two different locations. The youth and women's wing of BJP and other parties in alliance with them were to participate in the rally.

Continues campaign on social media

The BJP however continued their social media campaign against Shiv Sena (UBT) on social media with posters and songs that slam Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray over the BMC COVID Jumbo centre scam issue.

Here are some of the posters they are sharing:

What happened in Buldhana?

In wee hours on Saturday, a private bus carrying nearly 34 passengers rammed into divider and turtled which eventually led to the bus catching fire. As many as 26 people were charred alive in the fire, while eight people managed to escape and survivr the inferno.

The bus was on its way to Pune from Yavatmal when it got into a mishap on Samruddhi Expressway in the Buldhana district.

The police officials were quoted by ANI saying that the people could not save themselves since many of them were sleeping and by the time they realised what was happening, the inferno had gripped them.