 In Wake Of Buldhana Bus Accident, BJP Cancels Their Aakrosh Andolan Against Corruption In BMC; Continues Campaign Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIn Wake Of Buldhana Bus Accident, BJP Cancels Their Aakrosh Andolan Against Corruption In BMC; Continues Campaign Online

In Wake Of Buldhana Bus Accident, BJP Cancels Their Aakrosh Andolan Against Corruption In BMC; Continues Campaign Online

In wee hours on Saturday, a private bus carrying nearly 34 passengers rammed into divider and turtled which eventually led to the bus catching fire. As many as 26 people were charred alive in the fire, while eight people managed to escape and survivr the inferno.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
BJP Mumbai Chief Ashish Shelar |

BJP leader from Bandra, Ashish Shelar took to Twitter and announced that they have cancelled the 'Aakrosh Andolan' in the wake of Buldhana bus accident that happened on Samruddhi Expressway wherein nearly 26 people were charred alive.

Ashish Shelar in his tweet wrote that the accident is "extremely painful" and has "spread a wave of sorrow" among the affected kin and entire Maharashtra.

"The extremely painful accident in Buldhana has spread a wave of sorrow throughout Maharashtra. It is a shared pain that we, along with the grieving families, are experiencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amitabh Shah themselves have expressed their condolences. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are also present at the accident site," he wrote.

"Considering the gravity of the situation, we have decided not to conduct the 'Aakrosh Andolan' by both the BJP and the opposition alliance today. Today is a day of sorrow, and we have nothing to say today. However, we will continue to demand justice for the people of Mumbai who have been looted," he further stated.

BJP planned rally in retaliation to Sena UBT's Morcha

The saffron party had planned the Jan Aakrosh Aandolan in retaliation to Shiv Sena (UBT) and was supposed to be held on two different locations. The youth and women's wing of BJP and other parties in alliance with them were to participate in the rally.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BJP Responds To Shiv Sena (UBT)'s BMC Morcha With Two 'Jana Akrosh Morchas'
article-image

Continues campaign on social media

The BJP however continued their social media campaign against Shiv Sena (UBT) on social media with posters and songs that slam Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray over the BMC COVID Jumbo centre scam issue.

Here are some of the posters they are sharing:

What happened in Buldhana?

In wee hours on Saturday, a private bus carrying nearly 34 passengers rammed into divider and turtled which eventually led to the bus catching fire. As many as 26 people were charred alive in the fire, while eight people managed to escape and survivr the inferno.

The bus was on its way to Pune from Yavatmal when it got into a mishap on Samruddhi Expressway in the Buldhana district.

The police officials were quoted by ANI saying that the people could not save themselves since many of them were sleeping and by the time they realised what was happening, the inferno had gripped them.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 26 Passengers Charred To Death After Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 4 Killed In Accident Near Nashik, 9 Injured; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: 4 Killed In Accident Near Nashik, 9 Injured; Visuals Surface

Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons

Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons

Buldhana Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Share Haunting Accounts Of Moments When They Rushed To Accident...

Buldhana Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Share Haunting Accounts Of Moments When They Rushed To Accident...

In Wake Of Buldhana Bus Accident, BJP Cancels Their Aakrosh Andolan Against Corruption In BMC;...

In Wake Of Buldhana Bus Accident, BJP Cancels Their Aakrosh Andolan Against Corruption In BMC;...

CM Eknath Shinde Faces Major Embarrassment As RTO Deems Vehicle Unfit For Road Before Trip To...

CM Eknath Shinde Faces Major Embarrassment As RTO Deems Vehicle Unfit For Road Before Trip To...