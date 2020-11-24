In touch with Serum Institute CEO, task force formed to ensure timely distribution of COVID-19 vaccine: Uddhav tells PM

"Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray informed PM Narendra Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination programme," according to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

PM Modi on Tuesday interacted via video-conferencing with the chief ministers of the states that are witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases to review the pandemic situation.

The leaders attending the meeting include Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Maharashtra continues to be on the top in the list of worst-COVID affected states with 82,915 active cases and 46,653 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. 16,54,793 people have recovered from the disease in the state.