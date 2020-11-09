'In talks with Central govt': Uddhav Thackeray on resumption of Mumbai local train services for general public

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government is in talks with the Centre about re-starting the local train services for the general public, and a decision will be taken soon on the matter.

“We have opened almost everything and the economic activity is picking up pace. We are currently in talks with the Centre. Piyush Goyal ji has been very cooperative. As we get clearances from the Centre, we will proceed towards starting local trains also,” Uddhav Thackeray said in an address to the state. But, CM Thackeray did not mention any specific date from when local trains will start for all commuters.

Currently, only those engaged in frontline duties and essential staff as categorised by the Maharashtra government are allowed to travel in the local trains run by the Central Railway and the Western Railway, through a QR code mechanism. From October 23, women passengers were also allowed to use the services.