In right direction, says Uddhav Thackeray after meeting Congress leaders

“Talks are on between the parties and everything is headed in the right direction. Soon, a joint announcement will be made,” said Thackeray after the meeting.

Sena MP Vinayak Raut, who was also in the meeting, said senior leaders will soon give out an update at an appropriate time.

However, Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat stated that the meeting was a “courtesy call” which highlighted the positive approach by both sides.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, Uddhav noticeably flaunted a positive body language which was absent in him for the past couple of weeks.

Party insiders said the parites discussed the modalities of the “Common Minimum Programme” (CMP) and the basic principles based on which the new government would be formed.

The politicians also touched upon Sena’s Hindutva ideology, which primarily distinguishes paty from both Congress and NCP. The leaders also discussed the ongoing agrarian issues, caused due to the unseasonal rains.

On Tuesday late night, Thackeray met Congress leader Ahmed Patel at a city hotel. Patel flew down from New Delhi following orders of the party high command to mediate the talks between Congress-NCP and Sena on forming a probable coalition.