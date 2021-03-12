In queue for COVID-19 jab, elderly man dies in Nallasopara

In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old man died while waiting in a queue to get himself registered for the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a health post run by the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) in Nallasopara on Friday.

The incident was reported from outside VVMC’s vaccination center in the Patankar Park area of Nallasopara at around 10 am on Friday. The deceased who has been identified as Harishbhai Panchal (63) was waiting for his turn to get himself registered and inoculated when he suddenly felt giddy and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby civic hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

While other people waiting in the queue alleged that the health center was operating the vaccination center sans any emergency medical facilities, the health authorities have rubbished the allegations as baseless, supported by claims that needed arrangements like emergency medical assistance, ambulances, and oxygen facilities were in place at all vaccination centers.