In quest of sand mafia, cops end up (with) asses

Pandharpur: In its latest face-off with the sand mafia in Pandharpur on Tuesday, the police seized three brass of sand, 43 donkeys and four two-wheelers but just like sand, the dredgers slipped through their fingers.

Sand-dredging is rampant at every ghat along the Chandrabhaga river in Pandharpur. The police have been trying hard to nab the sand mafia, who, however, have managed to elude their grasp each time.

On Tuesday, the police raided the area by the water supply complex of the Pandharpur municipal corporation. The minute the mafiosi saw the police, they jumped into the river and swam away, leaving behind three brass of sand, 43 donkeys and four two-wheelers.

Two of the four two-wheelers seized, are reportedly stolen, the police found. There remained the matter of the 43 donkeys, which the law-enforcers resolved by taking the animals into custody.

Temporarily, the police station turned into an animal pound and police personnel were burdened with the task of caring for these beasts of burden. At regular intervals, the creatures had to be fed and the sight caused passers-by to be amused.

The court has ordered them to hand over their equine charges to animal activists. Along with facing charges of illegal dredging, the owners of these animals will also be charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The sand mafia use donkeys for dredging, as well as carting away the sand. There are over 5,000 donkeys in Pandharpur and a donkey-owner earns Rs 5000-10,000 per day per donkey.

The police are considering cracking down on owners of these pack animals. Four years ago, when shown proof of donkeys being used by the sand mafia, the then revenue minister, Eknath Khadse, had ordered action against the donkeys, causing a huge uproar in the Vidhan Sabha.