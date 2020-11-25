In Pictures: Railway authorities screen passengers at various stations in Mumbai

A day after the Maharashtra government’s decision to compulsorily test passengers coming from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa, the Western and Central Railway on Wednesday started screening and testing passengers at major railway stations in Mumbai. Passengers on Wednesday were screened at Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and other major stations in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday directed its ward officials to deploy staff at railway stations in the metropolis to check coronavirus negative documentation of passengers arriving from Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa.

The Maharashtra government had, on Monday, issued a standard operating procedure making an RT-PCR negative report mandatory for domestic air travellers as well as railway and road passengers arriving from these four states. The Maharashtra government SOP, issued on Monday, lays down that "passengers not testing or found COVID-19 positive shall be sent to COVID Care Centre (CCC)" with the cost of further care being borne by passengers.

