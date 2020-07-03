Mumbai

In Pictures: Mumbai lashed by heavy rains; flooding in Cuffe Parade, Worli, Dadar, Parel

By FPJ Web Desk

Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: Bhushan Koyande

In the current season's first major downpour on Friday, heavy rain lashed Mumbai, hitting road traffic movement in several parts of the city, officials said.

Most parts of south Mumbai received between 4 to 6cm of rain, resulting in waterlogging at some spots and hindering traffic flow, said the BMC Disaster Control.

Flooding was reported in Cuffe Parade, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Worli, Dadar, Parel, Chira Bazaar, Masjid Bunder and surroundings.

In the suburbs, waterlogging was reported in Andheri forcing closure of the subway, and vehicle movement had slowed down in Borivali, Malad and Jogeshwari areas.

The IMD Mumbai has forecast very heavy rain in Mumbai and Konkan over the next 24 hours, with a warning to people not to venture outdoors unless necessary.

Take a look at the pictures:

Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: BL Soni
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: BL Soni
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: BL Soni
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: BL Soni
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: BL Soni
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: BL Soni
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Hindmata, Dadar
Hindmata, Dadar
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Mumbai lashed by heavy rains; flooding in Cuffe Parade, Worli, Dadar, Parel
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Mumbai lashed by heavy rains; flooding in Cuffe Parade, Worli, Dadar, Parel
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
In Pictures: Mumbai lashed by heavy rains; flooding in Cuffe Parade, Worli, Dadar, Parel
Photo: Bhushan Koyande

