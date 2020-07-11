In Pictures: Mumbai fire brigade officials in action to douse a major fire in shopping mall in Borivali

A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in suburban Borivali here early on Saturday, but there was no report of any casualty or injury.

The fire brigade received the call about the blaze in the basement of Indraprastha Mall on S V Road in Borivali West around 3 am. Later it quickly spread to the ground and two upper floors affecting several other shops including garments, footwear and jewellery shops.

The blaze was initially categorised as level-2 fire, but was tagged as level-3 around 4 am and then level-4 at 6.25 am. At least 14 fire-tenders rushed to fight the blaze, the cause of which is not known as the shopping plaza is closed due to the ongoing lockdown.

Here are some pictures of the fire which engulfed Mumbai's shopping mall: