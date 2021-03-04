In pictures: BMC completes 100 metres of tunneling for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 1 stated, so far digging works till 100 metres have been completed for the civic body's ambitious Coastal Road Project (CRP).

As part of the 10 kilo-meter stretch between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea-Link, the BMC is digging a 2.07 km long underground tunnel, that would extend between Girgaon Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park (PD).

In order to carry out the digging works, the BMC has deployed the country's largest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) - Mavala at the excavation site