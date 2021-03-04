Mumbai

In pictures: BMC completes 100 metres of tunneling for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project

By FPJ Web Desk

In order to carry out the digging works, the BMC has deployed the country's largest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) - Mavala

The excavation site of Mumbai's Coastal Road Project
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on March 1 stated, so far digging works till 100 metres have been completed for the civic body's ambitious Coastal Road Project (CRP).

As part of the 10 kilo-meter stretch between the Princess Street flyover and Worli Sea-Link, the BMC is digging a 2.07 km long underground tunnel, that would extend between Girgaon Chowpatty and Priyadarshini Park (PD).

The tunneled portion of 100 meters for the Coastal Road Project
Work under going at the construction site of the Coastal Road Project
Machinery installed inside the the country's largest Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) - Mavala
Workers and engineers inside the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) - Mavala
A worker inside the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) - Mavala
An excavator at the excavating site clearing the debris
Opening of the excavated 100 meters runnel at the site
Work being carried out at the excavation site of Coastal Road Project
“We can say around 5 percent of the work has been completed so far, for some time now the pace of digging will be slow as we are still in the initial stage,” Vijay Nighot, chief engineer of the Coastal Road Project told FPJ.

The tunnel will run 25 meters below the surface at Girgaum and 75 meters below the surface at Malabar Hill. Officials stated more than 20 percent of the project has been completed so far and the project will be finished by July 2023.

