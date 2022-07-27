In pics: Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament underway in Nerul

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

Navi Mumbai: The Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, and District Sports Council, Thane organized the 'Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation District Level is holding Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2022-23' from July 25 to July 29 at Yashwantrao Chavan football ground in Nerul.

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

The event is being conducted by the Sports and Cultural Department of NMMC.

More than 40 students of NMMC schools have registered in under 14 boys and girls and under 17 boys and girls for the Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament.

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

The tournament was launched on July 25, 2022 by Somnath Potre, Deputy Commissioner of the Sports and Culture Department. On this occasion, members of district-level competition organizing committee Dhananjay Vanmali, Purushottam Pujari, Sports Officer of NMMC Revappa Guruv and Abhilasha Mhatre were present.

These competitions will be held in the next two weeks in the categories of boys under 14 years, boys under 17 years and girls. The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level.

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

Sports coaches and teachers from various schools were present for this competition. Abhijit Bangarm the municipal commissioner congratulated and wished all the participants.