e-Paper Get App

In pics: Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament underway in Nerul

More than 40 students of NMMC schools have registered in under 14 boys and girls and under 17 boys and girls for the tournament

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

Navi Mumbai: The Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, and District Sports Council, Thane organized the 'Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation District Level is holding Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2022-23' from July 25 to July 29 at Yashwantrao Chavan football ground in Nerul.

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

The event is being conducted by the Sports and Cultural Department of NMMC.

More than 40 students of NMMC schools have registered in under 14 boys and girls and under 17 boys and girls for the Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament.

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

The tournament was launched on July 25, 2022 by Somnath Potre, Deputy Commissioner of the Sports and Culture Department. On this occasion, members of district-level competition organizing committee Dhananjay Vanmali, Purushottam Pujari, Sports Officer of NMMC Revappa Guruv and Abhilasha Mhatre were present.

These competitions will be held in the next two weeks in the categories of boys under 14 years, boys under 17 years and girls. The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level.

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level

The winning teams in this tournament will be eligible to participate in the next tournament to be held at Mumbai at the regional level | File

Sports coaches and teachers from various schools were present for this competition. Abhijit Bangarm the municipal commissioner congratulated and wished all the participants.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: ITAS holds football tournament 2022
article-image
HomeMumbaiIn pics: Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament underway in Nerul

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

Karnataka BJP youth leader's murder: Will resign if govt does not take action, says MLA MP...

Karnataka BJP youth leader's murder: Will resign if govt does not take action, says MLA MP...

Mumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms

Mumbai: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest, MMRC confirms

Centre approves revival of BSNL, merger of BBNL and BSNL

Centre approves revival of BSNL, merger of BBNL and BSNL

Anger within BJP, unrest in district over youth wing leader's killing in Karnataka's Dakshina

Anger within BJP, unrest in district over youth wing leader's killing in Karnataka's Dakshina