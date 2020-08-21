In Pics: Mumbaikars throng to Dadar flower market ahead of Ganeshotsav 2020

With the COVID-19 crisis showing no sign of receding, Mumbai may witness muted Ganeshotsav this year. Ahead of the festival and thinking ahead, the BMC has come up with a plan to avoid crowding on the visarjan day.

In order to avoid crowding BMC's D-ward and C-Ward has asked Ganesh mandals and residents to book a slot online for visarjan. The civic body has launched a website (shreeganeshvisarjan.com) where one can make the booking.

For those bringing Ganesh idols home and wishing to carry out the visarjan will have to specify date, time and place. For D-ward, devotees have seven options to choose from where they can carry out visarjan: SM Joshi Kridangan, August Kranti Maidan, Gilder Lane Vashaat, Banganga Talwa, BIT Chawl Maidan (Mumbai Central) and Bodyguard Lane RTO.

For C-ward, devotees have only one option where they can can carry out visarjan: Durga Devi Udyan. While in A-ward, devotees can carry out visarjan at three place: Gateway of India, Jamshedji bandar, Bhadwar Park chowpatty.

After applying, the BMC will then scrutinise the applications and allot slots. As per the report, devotees will have to reach the visarjan spot half an hour before the allotted time.