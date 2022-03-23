In Pics: Mumbaikars gets their first air-conditioned unisex 'Personal Care Centre' inside rail premises at CSMT

If your train got delayed, don't worry, you can now utilize your free time for your personal care like hair cut, foot massage, facial, along with other facilities here at CSMT from March 24.

Airport type fully air-conditioned unisex salon-cum-spa corner facility created by Central Railway at CSMT is Mumbai's first air-conditioned unisex salon-cum-spa corner inside rail premises.

Advertisement

This scheme is part of the Railways’ Non-Fare Revenue Generation, whereby zones and divisions have been asked to come out with new and innovative ideas to generate non-fare revenue for the national transporter.

Between 1st April 2021 and 23 March 2022, the Mumbai Division of Central Railways earned Rs. 21.96 crore which is the highest among all divisions of Indian Railways, said an officer of CR adding that 'Personal Care Center' which is going to start from Thursday is the first of its kind over Central Railway. After CSMT, a similar type of facility will be created at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) too.

"Tender for the creation of personal care centre at CSMT and LTT have already been finalized which will earn revenue of Rs. 1.04 crore for 5 years," railway officials said.

"Contracts for the construction, operation, maintenance and management of the 'Personal Care Centre' at the CSMT and LTT are awarded to M/s. Vijaya Infra Project Pvt Ltd-Mumbai @ Rs. 14,77,000/- and Rs. 4,94,000/- p.a. respectively for a period of five years," said a CR official adding that the 'Personal Care Centre at CSMT will start functioning from Thursday."

Personal care items like generic and ayurvedic medicines, beauty and cosmetic products etc will be available at this centre. Facilities such as body massage chair, physiotherapy, salon services like hairdressing, shaving, facial, haircut, beard trimmed; women can also get their nails filed or get a pedicure, hair cut, hair treatment and normal skin treatment will be also available.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:10 PM IST