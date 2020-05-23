In Pics: Mumbai Port increases 100-bed hospital by 20; 100 beds for COVID-19 patients, 25 beds for non-COVID-19 patients

"Wearing a full PPE suit( sweating profusely), spent nearly one and half hours with the patients and the doctors and nurses in the COVID wards. It was quite a humbling experience. I could see the surprise and delight in the patients’ eyes that someone had come to meet them in the positive patients Wards. One Security guard patient got out of his bed, stood straight and saluted. Was impressed by the dedication with which the nurses were working. But felt very helpless to see that the patients in the ICU wards were in real bad shape," notes Bhatia.

The way the number of patients is increasing day by day, there is a dire need to increase the ICUs and number of beds with oxygen facilities. "Overall, my respects to the COVID warriors who are working tirelessly in such difficult circumstances" concludes Bhatia.