In Pics: Mumbai NGO 'Ample Mission' fill potholes, paint crosswalks

After the death of a young boy from a pothole accident, this group of youngsters were fed up with bad roads and continued civic inaction in Mumbai, but instead of complaining, they decided to repair the damage themselves. 'Ample Mission', a city-based social organisation located in Goregaon, runs road safety campaigns by repairing potholes and painting speed breakers in various parts of the city every Sunday.

Ample Mission co-founder Sidhaant Murarka said, “Like most of the citizens in Mumbai, we were fed up with the terrible roads of the city and wanted to take some action against it by ourselves. We heard the story of Prakash Bilhore, aged 16, who fell off his bike while riding pillion because of a pothole and died. This motivated us to start pothole filling and undertake road safety campaigns.”

"If we save even a single life by spending two-three hours on a Sunday afternoon painting speed breakers or filling potholes, our efforts will be worth it. We started this initiative in 2018 and we have filled around 70-80 potholes in the city by now," he told.

He added that they follow a structural procedure for filling the pothole so as to ensure its durability.

This Sunday, the Ample mission team painted the speed breakers near Mega Mall, Andheri, for better visibility and enhanced safety of pedestrians and motorists.

One of the volunteers, Archit Gupta, said, “During this Sunday's speed breaker painting, most of the people appreciated us, but there were a few who weren’t very happy with the temporary commotion.”

The Ample Mission organization was started by Murarka along with his father Aneel Kashi Murarka and is funded by their business Mirachem Industries and other sponsors. To join or volunteer for road safety campaigns at the Ample Mission, one can drop them a mail at mail@amplemissiion.com.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:30 AM IST