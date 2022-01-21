In Pics: Male passenger arrested by customs at Mumbai airport for concealing 1.1 kg of Gold dust in his inner wear

Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized 1.1 kg of Gold dust concealed in his underwear.

The passenger has been arrested, reported ANI.

Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted a male passenger who arrived from Dubai and seized 1.1 kg of Gold dust concealed in his underwear. The passenger has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/rq1RMfN9kH — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Yesterday, Airport Customs had arrested two persons, including a Nigerian national, in connection with the alleged smuggling of heroin worth Rs 2.70 crore. The sources claimed that the Indian member of the gang had misused the identity details of someone known to him to import the consignment of light plywood, which had heroin concealed in it, from Tanzania. The police suspect that the accused had previously on at least four occasions had misused the identity details of other persons to import contraband from abroad.

