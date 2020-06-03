In Pics: As Cyclone Nisarga approaches Mumbai, Maximum City braces itself for cyclonic storms before onset of monsoons

Cyclone Nisarga has hit Mumbai and the city is getting set to tackle the first cyclone that has hit it in over a century.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved northeastwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today the 03 rd June, 2020 over Eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 17.6°N and longitude 72.3°E, about 130 km south-southwest of Alibagh (Maharashtra), 170 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 400 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palgarh and Alibag have been put on high alert, after the cyclone was expected to make its landfall at Alibag this morning. Section 144 has been imposed in Maximum City till Thursday to avoid any untoward incident.

South Mumbai's Kalachowki, as well as G Road in Marine lines witnessed trees falling. There is no confirmation to the extent of damage in these two areas