In Pics: BMC puts banners outside Amitabh Bachchan’s house declaring it as a containment zone

Hours after Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted for COVID-19 treatment Nanavati hospital, a team BMC officials rushed to Bachchans’ family residence, Jalsa.
According to news agency ANI, BMC officials have put banners outside Jalsa to define it as containment zone.
The teams, sporting full protection gear, started carrying out fumigation and sanitisation of the bungalow and its premises. Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the condition of both the father-son duo is stable. The samples of Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan have been taken and their reports are expected soon. Tope expressed hope that the actors would recover soon and return in the midst of fans and followers.
Here are some pictures:
