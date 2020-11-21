In Photos: Uddhav Thackeray pays homage to the martyrs at Hutatma Chowk

The 'Samyukta Maharashtra Movement' (Marathi: Sanyukta Maharashtra Chalaval), commonly known as the Samiti, was an organisation in India that advocated for a separate Marathi-speaking state in Western India from 1956 to 1960.

The Samiti demanded the creation of a new state from Marathi-speaking areas of the State of Bombay, a Marathi state, with the city of Bombay as its capital. The Samiti achieved its goal when the state of Maharashtra was created on 1 May 1960. Members continued to advocate for the inclusion of Marathi-speaking areas in northern Karnataka such as Belgaum, Karwar, Dharwad and Bidar into Maharashtra.