In over 96% of POCSO cases accused is known to victim: Mumbai Police annual report 2021

The Mumbai police relased their annual report for the year 2021 on Tuesday, the data revealed that there is no respite for city children facing rape, as per the data there is rise in rape cases against children if compared to previous year however the number is still way below that of pre-pandemic year 2019. The data also revealed that in over 96 per cent of rape cases involving children the accused is know to victim.

As per the statistics, last year total 524 rape cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act were registered which is a rise by almost 15 per cent of compared to the year 2020 when 445 rape cases involving children were registered. A year prior to that total 622 POCSO cases registered across the city.

Of the total 524 POCSO cases registered in 2021, only in 20 cases accused were unknown to the victim. As per the statistics in maximum cases that is in 299 cases accused were either friend, lover or a social media friend which also includes rape cases under the pretext of marriage.

This is followed by rape committed by a servant, driver, gardener knowing the victim which counts to 58 cases. The data revealed that in 56 cases accused were neighbours which is followed by family friend or friends of relatives which accounts for 37 cases.

Rape commited by father, grandfather, brother is at 21 while rape committed by relatives is at 32. Last year one rape case under POCSO was registered against guardian stated in the report.

The detection rate of POCSO cases have remained high at 98 per cent with 512 of 524 cases have been detected.

"Like we maintain list of habitual offenders we have also started maintaining a list of habitual child rapists and molesters and accordingly we are taking action them. We have also started counselling centres for the victims of sexual attacks to build their morale and for their early recovery and our Nirbhaya Squad is also taking rigorous efforts," said Vishwas Nangare Patil, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order).

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:51 PM IST