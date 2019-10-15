In Maharashtra election manifesto, BJP proposes Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar

BJP manifesto also made various promises including drought-free Maharashtra in the coming 5 years, pure drinking water to every household by 2022, 1 crore jobs in five years and more than 12 hours of electricity to farmers.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting the upcoming state assembly election together. Interestingly, in September, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said Pakistan would not have come into existence had Savarkar been the country's prime minister at the time, and demanded that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna. "Savarkar must be awarded the Bharat Ratna. We don't deny the work done by Gandhi and Nehru, but the country saw more than two families being born on the political scene," Thackeray said. "I'd have called Nehru as Veer (brave) if he had survived jail for 14 minutes against Savarkar who stayed in prison for 14 long years."

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who is also known as Veer Savarkar was an Indian Independence fighter, politician, lawyer and the formulator of 'Hindutva' philosophy. He founded the Abhinav Bharat Society, which wrote extensively on the Indian Independence movement. He was later arrested and sentenced for revolutionary activities to two life terms of imprisonment totalling fifty years and was moved to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He was later released in 1921.