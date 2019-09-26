In Jalgaon, 5 killed on farm as lightning strikes

Mumbai: Five people, including four members of a family, were killed as lightning struck a jowar field in Dharangaon taluka, Jalgaon district on Thursday. The four, along with another woman, were working in the field at the time of the incident.

Raghunath Dashrath Patil (50) and his wife Alka Raghunath Patil (45) died on the spot, along with their two daughters-in-law, Shobha Bhagwat Patil (33) and Lata Uday Patil (30). The fifth person who was killed was Kalpana Bhaiya Patil (37).

All of the deceased were from Bhavarkheda village in Dharangaon. Raghunath and the women were busy harvesting the crop when suddenly, thunderstorms struck the region. They rushed to take shelter under a tree when lightning struck, killing them on the spot. On learning of the incident, Dharangaon Police rushed to the spot.