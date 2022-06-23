In Thane, it's Shiv Sena vs Shinde Sena, 50 out of 64 corporators with rebel group

In Thane Shiv Sena vs Shinde Sena, 50 out of 64 corporators with Eknath | (PTI Photo)

Thane: It seems that now in Thane it is Shiv-Sena versus Shinde-Sena. According to the close sources among the 64 corporators of Shiv-Sena in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) 50 corporators will be supporting Eknath Shinde.



"Eknath Shinde who once was a very close to Shiv-Sena thinks that being a senior most leader in the party he was not getting the importance and also the alliance of Shiv-Sena that is Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government were dominating all the decisions," said one of the Shiv-Sena's office bearers in Thane on the condition of anonymity.

It is learnt that the Shiv Sena has apparently lost contact with some former corporators from Thane now.



Ashok Vaity, former leader of the house of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, " I am with the Guardian Minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde and also a protege of Anand Dighe. I haven't received any calls from the Shiv -Sena party senior leaders. We will be deciding our path after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. If we don't get a ticket from Shiv-Sena we will choose the path that Eknath Shinde will choose. In Thane city, Shinde is the face of the Shiv Sena and he personally connects with every party worker. But in Mumbai the situation and the voting trend are different."

An office-bearer from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thane on the condition of anonymity informed, " Eknath Shinde's decision of leaving the party will also be a setback for Shiv-Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and other local governments in the Thane district because Shinde has a strong connection with the local party workers of KDMC."



A source from the Shiv-Sena party not wish to be named said, " The office bearers of Shiv-Sena tried to contact many former corporators from Thane but they did not respond. There is a possibility that at least 50 out of 64 former Shiv-Sena corporators in Thane will support Eknath Shinde."