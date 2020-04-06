In graphs: How Maha govt is taking the fight to coronavirus

Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), a Maharashtra government body, released a data which showed the actual number of deaths that have occurred due to coronavirus in the state. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781 with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday. The government report shows how number of COVID-19 deaths spiked with three deaths on April 3, followed by 13 on April 6.
The report further shows that on Monday till 10 am, India reported 4125 total cases, of which 603 were new cases. The country saw 109 total deaths while it reports 24 new deaths. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 748 total cases of which 110 new cases and 13 new deaths, taking death toll to 45. India's mortality rate was 2.64 percent, while Maharashtra's mortality rate is 6.01 percent. (Table 1: Comparison of Cases and Death)
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far, standing at 781, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with 571 and 503 cases respectively. A report also shows how cases in India and Maharashtra had spiked after March 21. (Figure 3: Date wise trend of Cases in India & Maharashtra)
As per the report, Mumbai is the worst affected by the epidemic with 458 cases, followed by Pune, Thane and Sangli with 100, 82, and 25 cases respectively. The report also revealed that those between 41 to 50 years were affected, while those above 81 years were affected less. (Table 3: District wise total and new cases)
The data also shows that the virus is also affecting people in the age group of 21 to 30 years, and cases have been reported in the age group of one to 10 years. (Figure 9: Age wise distribution of Maharashtra cases)
According to the Medical Education and Drugs Department data, men are more susceptible to the deadly novel coronavirus than women. Of the total 748 coronavirus positive cases in the western state, 63 per cent are men. (Figure 11: Sex wise distribution of Cases)
The data also revealed 45 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen till now in Maharashtra, a mortality rate of 6.01 per cent. While, Gujarat reported 11 deaths with mortality rate of 9.02 percent.
The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 65 foreign nationals.
