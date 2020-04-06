In graphs: How Maha govt is taking the fight to coronavirus

Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), a Maharashtra government body, released a data which showed the actual number of deaths that have occurred due to coronavirus in the state. The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781 with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease on Monday. The government report shows how number of COVID-19 deaths spiked with three deaths on April 3, followed by 13 on April 6.

The report further shows that on Monday till 10 am, India reported 4125 total cases, of which 603 were new cases. The country saw 109 total deaths while it reports 24 new deaths. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 748 total cases of which 110 new cases and 13 new deaths, taking death toll to 45. India's mortality rate was 2.64 percent, while Maharashtra's mortality rate is 6.01 percent. (Table 1: Comparison of Cases and Death)