In city, 31% rise in new cases as compared to day before

Mumbai: After just a day of under-1,000 cases new cases, there was a 31 per cent rise in the number of cases as compared to the number on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the city recorded 1,359 new cases and 77 fatalities, taking the toll to 61,587 cases, including 3,244 deaths so far.

In Maharashtra too, there were more than 3,000 cases in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, 3,307 new cases and 114 deaths were reported. The state toll currently stands at 1,16,752, including 5,651 deaths and 59,166 recoveries, with 1,315 having recovered in the last 24 hours.

Seventy-seven of the 114 deaths were reported in Mumbai, followed by 21 in Pune, seven in Jalgaon, two each in Malegaon, Nandurbar and Latur and one each in Mira-Bhayandar, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Yavatmal.

“Eighty-eight men and 26 women were among the 114 dead reported on Wednesday. Seventy-six of them were aged over 60 years, 30 were from the 40 to 59 years age group while eight were less than 40 years of age; 73.7 per cent had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease etc,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

Meanwhile as per the Bri­hanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) COVID­19 data, as many as 1,000­ to 2,000 of the city’s reported coronavirus patients are currently untraceable. These patients are neither admitted to hospitals or COVID­19 care centres, nor are they dead. In many cases, their contact numbers or addresses on record are incorrect.

“When a person tests positive, the lab uploads results directly to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal, based on which the BMC updates its data. The civic epidemiology cell then alerts the wards concerned,” said a health official.

Currently, there are 98 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state, 55 government and 43 private ones. Of the 7,00,954 laboratory samples, 1,16,752 had tested positive (16.65%) until Wednesday. “Maharashtra is conducting 4,688 tests per million population, much lower than Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, which are testing 18,209 and 7,623 people per million population respectively,” said a health expert.