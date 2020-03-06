In a first, two Pune entrepreneurs turn scrapped buses into mobile women’s toilets

In a first, two entrepreneurs have turned scrapped buses into solar-powered mobile toilets for women in Pune. The washroom-on-wheels are called 'Ti Swachatagruha'.
Two entrepreneurs from Pune named Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Kher have started this initiative. The two entrepreneurs converted scrapped Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd buses into 'Ti Swachatagruha', lavatories on wheels for women. Any women can avail the services at Rs 5, reported news agency ANI.
According to ANI, the buses are powered by solar panels mounted on top of the vehicle. The buses have a breastfeeding room, a diaper changing station, a small canteen on the other side and a panic button in case of an emergency. Women can also get sanitary pads and other sanitary products.
The idea was initiated by Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar in 2016. While talking to ANI, Ulka Sadalkar said: "This idea was an initiative by Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar in 2016. They wanted to provide toilets for women & we had means & ways to do it. Right now in Pune, there are 12 operational and almost 20 in the pipeline. Experience has been good from all sides."
The 'Ti Swachatagruha' project — “ti” means “her” in the local Marathi language — has 12 mobile washrooms, on average which used by more than 200 women daily.
