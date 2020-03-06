In a first, two Pune entrepreneurs turn scrapped buses into mobile women’s toilets

According to ANI, the buses are powered by solar panels mounted on top of the vehicle. The buses have a breastfeeding room, a diaper changing station, a small canteen on the other side and a panic button in case of an emergency. Women can also get sanitary pads and other sanitary products.

The idea was initiated by Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar in 2016. While talking to ANI, Ulka Sadalkar said: "This idea was an initiative by Pune Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar in 2016. They wanted to provide toilets for women & we had means & ways to do it. Right now in Pune, there are 12 operational and almost 20 in the pipeline. Experience has been good from all sides."