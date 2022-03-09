e-Paper Get App
In 2019 Byculla fake currency case, man held from Pune

The accused, Mohammad Shamim Alam, has been on the run for the last three years
Staff Reporter
The city crime branch arrested a 25-year-old man from Pune in connection with a three-year-old counterfeit currency case. The accused, Mohammad Shamim Alam, has been on the run for the last three years.

In July 2019, the crime branch unit 3 arrested two persons with 35 counterfeit currency notes of ₹2000 denomination from Byculla area. During the investigation, Alam’s name surfaced; however, he was absconding.

