In 2019 Byculla fake currency case, man held from Pune

The city crime branch arrested a 25-year-old man from Pune in connection with a three-year-old counterfeit currency case. The accused, Mohammad Shamim Alam, has been on the run for the last three years.

In July 2019, the crime branch unit 3 arrested two persons with 35 counterfeit currency notes of ₹2000 denomination from Byculla area. During the investigation, Alam’s name surfaced; however, he was absconding.

ALSO READ Man held from Guj for duping MP investor on pretext of online share trading

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:59 AM IST