Imposing complete lockdown in Pune not necessary: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

The Mayor also informed that there are 84 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Pune. "Right now, there are 84 vaccination centers here," Mohol said.

Pune district reported 3,574 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 4,43,822, according to the health bulletin. The death toll in the district reached 9,440 with 12 more fatalities.

Areas under Pune Municipal Corporation accounted for 1,925 of the new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw 894 cases and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas, an official told PTI.

The district's caseload comprises 2,21,210 cases in Pune city, 1,15,648 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,06,964 in rural and cantonment areas, the official added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)