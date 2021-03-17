Imposing complete lockdown in Pune not necessary: Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Pune's Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday said that there is no plan to impose a complete lockdown in the city. He also said that they have increased screening and testing to contain the fresh surge.
"We have made micro containment zones, increased screening and testing. I don't think imposing a complete lockdown is necessary right now," Murlidhar Mohol told news agency ANI.
The Mayor also informed that there are 84 COVID-19 vaccination centres in Pune. "Right now, there are 84 vaccination centers here," Mohol said.
Pune district reported 3,574 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total case count to 4,43,822, according to the health bulletin. The death toll in the district reached 9,440 with 12 more fatalities.
Areas under Pune Municipal Corporation accounted for 1,925 of the new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw 894 cases and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas, an official told PTI.
The district's caseload comprises 2,21,210 cases in Pune city, 1,15,648 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,06,964 in rural and cantonment areas, the official added.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)