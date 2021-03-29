Impose restrictions rather than lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread: Sanjay Raut to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

With each passing day, the state of Maharashtra has been reporting massive surge in COVID-19 cases owing to which CM Uddhav Thackeray led government has issued several guidelines, stricter rules along with imposition of night curfew. While, if the cases don't see a decline then the CM has hinted of another lockdown in the state.

Familiar well with the consequences of lockdown, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has appealed the CM of not going with the decision of imposing a lockdown, he has rather appealed to put in place restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

The state BJP president Chandrakant Patil too, is not in favour of another lockdown.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Sanjay Raut said, "A complete lockdown will hit the economy of the state. The poor will suffer again. Industries, shopkeepers, traders and the working class will be hit hard. This is why I am not in favour of a complete lockdown."

Revealing that he had had a word with the Chief Minister regarding alternatives, Raut added, “Instead of a total lockdown, the state government should impose restrictions. We need to break the chain of transmission which can be achieved if several restrictions are brought in to prevent overcrowding at public and market places.”