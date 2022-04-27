Implementation of NCMC system in Mumbai Suburban Railway expected to start in latter part of this financial year

If all goes according to the plan, automatic fare collection through NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) system will be started on suburban section rail network of MMR in next year.

"Implementation of NCMC system is expected to start in the latter part of this financial year" said Sunil Udasi, chief public relation officer of MRVC.

"M/s Ernst and Young LLP have been engaged as Technical and Financial consultants for planning of said project implementation. The kick off meeting along with Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) and CR and WR officials was conducted on Wednesday, April 27th 2022 and approach and methodology was discussed. As per initial plan, it is expected that card readers will be installed at all entry points of all stations in phase manner" said an railway officer who was present in the meeting.

"Installation of card reader is expected to start by end of this financial year after complition of tendring process" he added.

MRVC, the planning and execution body for railway projects in Mumbai Suburban Railway, is working towards an Integrated Travel Card on behalf of the Indian Railways. This is in line with the Government of India’s “one nation one card initiative”.

The project is currently being rolled out with Rupay contactless technology as per the NPCI’s guidelines enabling the platform to integrate with other payment schemes in future.

"The vision behind MRVC’s Integrated Travel Card project is to transform the ticketing system for Mumbai City’s commuters as well as Western and Central Railways. The Travel Card is expected to provide commuters with a single payment infrastructure service which will enhance and supplement the existing ticketing options in the Mumbai Suburban Railway Network and optimize cost and time for Western and Central Railways’ administration. The service will benefit the commuter’s cashless and contactless payment mechanism. It will also save the commuters’ precious time" said an officer of MRVC.

"The project will facilitate a multi-purpose card for commuters that will provide not only a seamless travel experience but also integration with multiple modes of transport systems operating in the city as well as other retail services. Alongside it will help the administration to enhance its data-driven decision-making capabilities" he added.

