Implement March 2012 GR, provide special scooters for differently-abled teachers, non-teaching staff of schools and colleges: Bombay High Court tells Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Sanjay Mehare at the Aurangabad seat last week ordered the Maharashtra government to provide scooters with retrofitted wheels adaptation to differently-abled teachers and also the non-teaching staff of Zilla Parishad schools. The bench was hearing a plea filed by 57 such teachers, who were denied the benefit.

The teachers sought the special scooter citing a March 2012 government resolution (GR) that provided for granting such scooters to differently-abled persons working as teaching or non-teaching staff at Zilla Parishad and all other kinds of schools.

Notably, the GR was issued after the Bombay High Court had ordered the state government to initiate appropriate steps for ensuring that the physically challenged teaching and non-teaching staff working in various types of schools like aided, unaided, primary, secondary, higher secondary, military school and college etc. are supplied with such adapted scooters.

In fact, in November 2015, the state while further acting on the HC orders had capped the charges of per scooter at Rs one lakh.

As per the procedure framed by the state's school education department, a person desiring to avail the benefit would have to submit a tender quotation of the rate of the scooter. The state government would cross check the same and pay the amount directly to the dealer of the scooter and wouldn't pay personally to the person seeking the benefit.