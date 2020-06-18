IMD predicts thunderstorms in Mumbai and Thane

Mumbai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane districts in the next 48 hours. IMD officials said they have also issued a heavy rain warning for Wednesday, but downgraded the forecast to light to moderate showers for Thursday and Friday.

IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra explained that associated weather systems, enhancing the monsoon current, had weakened.

“The low-pressure area that had developed off the Bay of Bengal towards the east coast lost intensity as it moved over the central parts of the country. The orange alert is always issued to ensure the city is prepared in case of heavy rain. We expect monsoon currents to strengthen as another low-pressure system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal by June 19. Meanwhile, the monsoon current is stronger over south Konkan, and may enhance rain activity over north Konkan, including Mumbai on Wednesday,” said Mohapatra.

Private weather forecasters Skymet, which had also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai said the offshore trough (weather system) did not intensify and its impact remained confined to south Konkan and Goa.

“We expect moderate to heavy showers on Thursday, with a further reduction in intensity on Friday of 20-30mm,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.