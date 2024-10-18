 Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Lightning & Moderate Rainfall For City & MMR Regions In Next 3-4 Hours
Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
@s_r_khandelwal

Mumbai and its surrounding regions will witness thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall in isolated areas in the next 3-4 hours, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s statement on Friday evening. 

The statement further said that the storm would be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph and advised caution for anyone moving outdoors during this period.

Meanwhile, social media platforms are buzzing with reactions from Mumbaikars witnessing the shifting weather patterns. 

On X (formerly Twitter), user @s_r_khandelwal shared an image of the dramatic skyline, commenting, "Absolute Stunning sky across South Mumbai! Many parts of South Mumbai should see #MumbaiRains." 

Another tweet from the same user marvelled at the immense cloud formations, saying, "Gigantic Cloud Bands. What a beautiful sight! LLC moving away from Mumbai! Interesting to see how evening turns out today! #MumbaiRains."

Meanwhile, the account @MumbaiRains highlighted the challenging conditions brewing just south of the city. "The Thunderstorm show has started in many areas of Mumbai. Get indoors, Mumbaikars! Do not venture outside," the user tweeted, warning residents to brace themselves for potentially more discomfort as the evening progresses.

Mumbai: 23-Yr-Old Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room In Chembur
article-image

With the storm expected to impact parts of the city in the coming hours, residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

