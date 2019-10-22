IMD predicts rainy Diwali in Maharashtra and Goa

Pune: It may be a wet Diwali in several parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring Goa with the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicting rain, heavy to very heavy in some cases, during the festival of lights.

Diwali will be celebrated nationwide on Sunday.

An IMD official said rain was likely at most places over Konkan and Goa, at many places over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada and at isolated places over Vidarbha for the next few days.

He said heavy to very heavy rain was likely during this period in isolated places in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places was very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada along with squally weather along Maharashtra- Goa coast, the official informed.

Speaking about the weather in Pune, the official said thundery activity accompanied by light to moderate rain may occur over the next two days.

The days to follow may have partly cloudy sky and light rain, he said.