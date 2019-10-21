IMD predicts light rainfall for next two to three days

Mumbai: Even as the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan, the city and its adjoining areas witnessed post-monsoon rainfall or thundershower.

Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies in Mumbai and its adjoining areas for next two to three days.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD, said, “The formation of a low pressure over the south east Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and East Central Arabian sea with cyclonic circulation would lead to moderate and scattered rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of the Maharashtra.”