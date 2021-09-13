IMD predicts 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall during next three days in Thane, Palghar; yellow alert for Mumbai

IMD has predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall during the next three days in Thane, Palghar and several other parts of Maharashtra. It has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai with a forecast of 'heavy rain' at isolated places in the next two days.

The Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, said, "Associated with the deep depression and its further west-northwestward movement, heavy to very rainfall is expected over Konkan belt and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra today. Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph along the coast."

"Intense spells of rainfall with occasional very intense spells very likely to continue over districts of Palghar, Thane, Nasik during next 3-4 hours. Moderate to intense spells very likely over Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindudurg, ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur and Satara," it added.

In the last 24 hours, the average rainfall in Central Mumbai received 67.85 mm. Whereas, eastern and western suburbs received 74.51 mm and 75.91 mm of rainfall, respectively.

A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast on Monday morning, bringing heavy rains to the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 13, over Madhya Pradesh on September 14.

North Konkan, central Maharashtra is also likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, the water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 97.72 percent on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 97.87 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,143,50 million litres of water or 97.72 percent on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.87%, while in 2019 the water stock was 98.30 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.83 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.79%, Upper Vaitarna has 93.63%, Bhatsa 98.58%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:35 PM IST