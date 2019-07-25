IMD predicts heavy rainfall in next 48 hours

Mumbai: Eight people were injured when three cars collided in suburban Andheri due to poor visibility amid the heavy downpour early on Wednesday.

The rains, which lashed Mumbai and the neighbouring districts, led to flooding in some areas, causing traffic snarls and delaying local trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued heavy rainfall forecast for Mumbai on July 25-26.

Senior IMD official said the westerly winds are expected to get stronger. Therefore, the intensity of rains may increase due to which heavy to heavy rainfall is expected.

“A cyclonic circulation and the low-pressure area, which is developing over the Arabian sea will bring more showers to the Mumbai region in the next 48 hours,” he said.

According to the IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded 171mm of rainfall, while Santacruz observatory recorded 58mm between 8.30am on Tuesday and 5.30am on Wednesday.

From midnight till 7am on Wednesday, Colaba received the heaviest rainfall (166mm), followed by Malabar Hill (164mm), Grant Road (162mm), Kalba Devi (152mm), Bandra (134mm) and Chembur (102mm).

The officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the heavy downpour since midnight caused water-logging in the low-lying areas of Sion, Dadar, Mumbai Central, Kurla, Andheri and Saki Naka, slowing down vehicular movement on roads.

Some buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were diverted due to water-logging on a few routes of the city. Suburban trains on the Central Line were running late due to flooding in low-lying areas, which include Thane, Sion and Kurla railway stations.

“There is a delay of 10-15 minutes on the main line between Kurla and Sion due to water-logging in some low-lying spots on this patch,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relation officer (CPRO), CR.

However, the local trains on the Western Line were running on schedule. “Despite heavy rains at night, the suburban services were normal,” WR tweeted.

The BMC official said the rains have brought good news for the Mumbaikars facing water woes due to drying up of lakes and reservoirs around the metropolis, “Heavy rains have ensured sufficient water storage in our six reservoirs, which is good news for everyone,” he said.