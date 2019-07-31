IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2-3 days in Mumbai

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls likely to occur at isolated places in the city and suburbs for the next two days.

“Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and the formation of low-pressure area over North West Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan, including Mumbai, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada in the next 48 hours,” said an official.

IMD officials said the heavy downpours will result from the cyclonic circulation which is persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra. “Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture getting pumped in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, it will cause heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region,” said an official.

The maximum temperature recorded at Colaba and Santacruz observatory hovered around 29.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels at Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 89 and 83 per cent respectively. Strong winds at 40-50kmph turning gusty and attaining a speed of 60kmph were likely to prevail along and off the north Arabian Sea, central and southwest Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours. “We have also warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea which will be very rough with high waves and wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph till Friday,” he said.

In the last six hours, 25.5mm rainfall was recorded at Santacruz, taking the total rainfall of this season to 1,940.3mm so far, while 21.8mm rain was recorded at Colabla, taking the total up to 1,494.6mm rainfall until now.