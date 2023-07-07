IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Heavy to Moderate Rains in Mumbai | File

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai, indicating the possibility of heavy rains on Saturday, followed by moderate rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday. According to the IMD, the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded a total of 54 mm and 19.06 mm rainfall respectively in the 24 hours ending Friday at 8.30 pm.

Heavy rains have caused damage across Mumbai, with 12 incidents of tree or branch falling, three incidents of wall collapse, and five incidents of short circuits. One such incident occurred in the Kandivali, where a tree fell on a rickshaw at Iraniwadi near Asian Bakery, Pancham apartment, injuring a 45-year-old, Mangesh Surve, who was admitted to Shatabdi hospital and subsequently discharged after receiving treatment.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) report, there is a total of 2,71,520 million-litres water stock available in all seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. This represents 18.76% of the total capacity of stock, excluding reserve stock. However, the present water stock is less than last year's stock, which was 2,76,129 million litres.