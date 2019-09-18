IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane with forecast of 'heavy to very heavy' rain tomorrow

Mumbaikars brace yourselves for some heavy rain, as the Met department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane for Thursday with a forecast of “heavy to very heavy” rain in the city and suburbs.

According to the Indian Express, For Wednesday, the Met department predicted heavy rain at isolated places for Mumbai. According to the district-wise forecast, there will be an increase in rainfall activity in the interiors of Maharashtra between September 18 and 25. The IMD data says that Mumbai is just 6.3 mm short of surpassing the highest ever September rainfall record. From September 1 to 8.30 am on September 17, Mumbai recorded 913.7 mm rainfall. The all-time record for the month is 920 mm recorded in 1954. The average rainfall for the month is 327.1 mm.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation, which is resulting in heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, is still persisting. The weather systems indicate its movement towards Maharashtra by September 18. Heavy to very heavy rainfall across isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas is very likely,” an IMD official told the leading daily.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Kolhapur, where there could be 200 mm rain or more on Wednesday in the ghat areas. The rains could be 'very heavy' in Palghar and Raigad over the next three days.