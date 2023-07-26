'Red Alert' In Mumbai Till July 27 Amid Extremely Heavy Rains, All Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut

Mumbai To Receive More Rainfall Over The Weekend; IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In City | File Photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (Mumbai) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai and issued a 'Red Alert' for the City and its suburban areas from 8pm on Wednesday till Thursday afternoon.

In view of this, considering the safety of students as a top priority, the Municipal Commissioner and Administratior Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all Municipal, Government and Private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the Mumbai City and Suburbs, on July 27.

"In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of students is a top priority," the statement said.

"The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Chahal urged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the BMC said that the weather department's 'red alert' will be valid till afternoon, IMD officials clarified that it will be valid till 8.30 am.

61.19 mm of rainfall in Mumbai till 4pm on July 26

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic.

The city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period.

The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon. (With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)