IMD issues orange, yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane; check details here

Mumbai: Despite the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of Mumbai witnessing “moderate to intense spells of rain” and orange alert on Sunday night, the maximum city woke up to a near dry Monday morning. However, by afternoon, rain activity in the city picked up pace.

Meanwhile, there continues to be an orange alert in place for Mumbai and Thane for July 12, July 14 and July 15 (heavy to very heavy rainfall), while it has been downgraded to yellow alert (heavy rainfall) on July 13 and July 16.

On Sunday, the city had recorded 45.6mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours, with three isolated heavy spells (between 40 to 70mm) along the Western Railway line, IMD data revealed. Until 5.30pm on Monday, 42.6mm and 46.8mm rainfall had been recorded at the Santacruz and Colaba observatories.

So far, the city has received 1,109.6mm since June 1 as recorded at the Santacruz observatory, which is about 37 per cent in excess of the seasonal normal of 801 mm. However, since July 1, there has been a deficit of rainfall - more than -80 per cent as compared to the same time last year. In Colaba, 833.2mm rainfall has been recorded so far.

Though Doppler radar images from as late as 1.30am showed the presence of rain clouds around the city, particularly off the coast, the prevalent wind patterns did not allow for moisture incursion inland, IMD officials and independent meteorologists clarified.

“The development of wind shear, with opposing easterly and westerlies, caused Mumbai to miss out on rain over the weekend. As the wind shear moved northward, the formation of an anticyclonic vortex of the coast of Mumbai began causing rain bands to move away from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and toward the sea,” said an IMD official.

The official added: “There will be more rains now, in the second half of this week. We had anticipated as much as 200mm of rainfall in about 24 hours between Sunday and Tuesday, but that seems unlikely now. The latest images from our Doppler radar in Mumbai at 8.45am show that clouds are still lying off the coast, with some over Raigad district, which received some heavy showers last night.”